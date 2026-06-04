Boots Riley, other artists light up Scorsese for his new AI deal
The I Love Boosters director suggested Scorsese had been given a "gang of money" to talk up AI storyboarding.Boots Riley, Photo: Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images
Yesterday we reported on the slightly discomfiting news that Martin Scorsese had recently signed on to serve as an “advisor” to Black Forest Labs, one of roughly a billion AI startups now snuffling around for Hollywood money, endorsing the company’s tech as a tool for storyboarding films. (Something Scorsese has apparently been doing for himself for seven decades, with his possible adoption of AI to do the work thus putting at least one Martin Scorsese out of a job.) And while Scorsese’s statement about the deal emphasized that he’s always been interested in innovations in cinematic technology, it’s been a hard, sloppily generated pill for many fans of the filmmaking veteran to swallow.
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