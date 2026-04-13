Retirees get up to stranger things in The Boroughs trailer
Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, and Alfre Woodard headline Netflix's new sci-fi show.Images: Netflix
What if Stranger Things was Cocoon? What if there was an X-Files episode about The Villages? What if the Pluribus neighborhood was full of retirees? What if Jessica Tandy pulled a gun on the Batteries Not Included aliens? (Okay, she might have; we don’t remember that one too well.) The new trailer for The Boroughs, an upcoming Netflix show produced by The Duffer Brothers, prompts all of these questions—and had us checking Wikipedia to see how long ago all of its stars passed the Brimley/Cocoon Line. (Answer: way longer ago than you might think, especially Alfre Woodard.)
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