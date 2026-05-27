Tom Hardy would reportedly lock himself in MobLand trailer for hours

Tom Hardy is on thin ice in MobLand. Whether he’s officially been fired—as Puck reported last week—or whether the show is just discussing it—as The Hollywood Reporter claims—he’s clearly upset a decent portion of the people involved with the show. Today, another source has aired their grievances with the actor to The Hollywood Reporter, complaining about behavior that sounds pretty diva-like.

“He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time,” the source tells THR. “He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager.” As THR points out, this echoes comments George Miller made about working with Hardy for Mad Max: Fury Road, saying the actor “had to be coaxed out of his trailer.” The source tells THR that the behavior contributed to producers rethinking Hardy’s future at the show; Puck reported that he had also complained about scripts and frequently showed up late to set.

Regardless of his current employment status, it sounds like Hardy will not be in the show past the second season; THR writes that the thing holding MobLand back from making it official is the fact that the show hasn’t been officially picked up for a third season yet, though there is a writers’ room for it and there are hopes that it would begin shooting in September. MobLand has been a pretty significant hit for Paramount+, so we would assume that the streamer would want to keep it going. In any case, Puck reported last week that Hardy had the option in his contract not to return for the third season if he didn’t want to. From the sounds of it, Tom Hardy is not the only one who doesn’t want Tom Hardy there.