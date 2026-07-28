Boy George says his genocide-denying song was created with AI

Yesterday, learning that Boy George of “Karma Chameleon” fame had released a song in which he sang that he did not consider Israel’s actions in Gaza to be a genocide was fairly shocking. Learning this morning, however, that the track was created with AI is significantly less so—not just because of the ghoulish nature of some of the lyrics, but because George has been pro-AI for a while.

When people yesterday learned about the track, titled “We Will Dance Again,” George was met with significant backlash, while also earning some praise in pro-Israel circles. Responding to the account Jewish News on Instagram Threads, George wrote, in part, “I’m afraid we all struggle with the inability to live peacefully with each other. Until we do, we are doomed. I accept that many people disagree with my point of view but that is what is great about democracy. As imperfect as it is! The song was created using AI. I call it ‘AI for good’. Truthfully, I would struggle to write this with a human!” In a follow-up post, the singer continued to miss the point, writing, “I saw the slogan ‘we will dance again and it resonated. Writing has to reflect the world we live in. Why not put the word ‘genocide’ in a song. Why are people suddenly uncomfortable with that word?” For the record, the word “genocide” was used in the context of the lyric “You say genocide / I say war.”

Political ramifications of the lyrics aside, George has been touting the purported benefits of AI since at least earlier this year. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George said he was using AI to help him write music. Still, we can assume this song ended sounding how he wanted it to. “You still need imagination. You still need an idea. You still need a desired outcome. It’s a tool,” he said in the interview last month.