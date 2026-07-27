Boy George releases song minimizing Palestinian genocide

More than two and a half years into Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Palestine—a campaign many around the world, including the United Nations, have determined to be a genocide—Boy George has chosen to release a single that is not only pro-Israel, but altogether dismissive of the claims of genocide. Titled “We Will Dance Again,” the new track from the former Culture Club frontman begins the song with the lyric: “You say genocide / I say war.” The lyrics continue, per The Guardian, “When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for / Does it get ugly? You bet it does / When I know you wanna kill every last one of us.”

George is neither Jewish nor Israeli. He has spoken in support of the country since Hamas’ attack in 2023, which killed just shy of 1,200 people, and Israel’s subsequent campaign, which has killed at least 73,000 people, according to The Guardian. In 2024, George was one of hundreds of signatories on an open letter advocating for Israel’s continued participation in the Eurovision song contest.

Still, the song is undeniably a major escalation of rhetoric. Over a reggae beat, George suggests that anyone who doesn’t stand with Israel is a victim of misinformation. “You condemn the Jews, with selective memory / Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep / Propaganda fuelled by the internet feels so weak” are some of the song’s other lyrics. This seems to be a shot at other musicians who have condemned the genocide and have opted to block their music from being streamed in Israel.