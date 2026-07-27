Boy George releases song minimizing Palestinian genocide
The new single "We Will Dance Again" begins with the lyric: "You say genocide / I say war."Screenshot: Celebs Up Close/YouTube
More than two and a half years into Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Palestine—a campaign many around the world, including the United Nations, have determined to be a genocide—Boy George has chosen to release a single that is not only pro-Israel, but altogether dismissive of the claims of genocide. Titled “We Will Dance Again,” the new track from the former Culture Club frontman begins the song with the lyric: “You say genocide / I say war.” The lyrics continue, per The Guardian, “When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for / Does it get ugly? You bet it does / When I know you wanna kill every last one of us.”
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