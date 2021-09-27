Great news for anyone out there looking to move into a new house with pre-existing roommates who will never, ever pay rent: The supposedly haunted Harrisville, Rhode Island house that inspired The Conjuring is up for sale.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal detailed the listing and spoke to the house’s current owners, Jenn and Cory Heinzen, who have owned the place since 2019 and, naturally enough, “built a business allowing paranormal investigators to spend the night on the property.” They’re hoping the new owners “will continue to run the business” they started, which, if you’re fine with occasional visits from Zak Bagans, seems like a decent idea.

The house’s reputation is based on the story of a 1970s haunting investigated by noted charlatans Ed and Lorraine Warren, which became well known with the release of The Conjuring. Prior investigators have said the house has a demon in it (easier to deal with than cockroaches, probably) and The Conjuring pins the ghost-blame on a baby-murdering witch, though the Heinzens think the haunting stems from 17th century wars and that the ghosts are more curious than dangerous. For instance, they claim to have seen “a full-bodied black apparition ... [peeking] at them” from a doorway—what a mischievous scamp—and say that the house’s reputation is well-earned.

A few notes have been provided by the Heinzens for potential buyers. The first of these is to basically approach a haunted house the same way you would introducing a cat to a new environment: Keep to one room initially before using the whole place, which the Heinzens did in order to let the ghosts “get used to us instead of barging in.” Also like a new cat, ghosts appreciate some forewarning before renovations are done, which is why the Heinzens always asked for permission before they spruced up the place.



In case the spiritual infestation isn’t enough of a selling point on its own, you may like to know that the house has three bedrooms and is “roughly 3,100-square-[feet].” It’s decorated with “wall stencils, hand-dipped candles, bundles of dried herbs,” and contains “an unfinished wooden staircase leading to a vast, stone-walled cellar.”



It’s also listed for $1.2 million, which actually may be sort of a deal if this one house is just the beginning of an entire real-estate cinematic universe.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com