Photo : Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

This weekend, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The film is the third feature to dramatize the nominally fact-based cases of the married, real-life, and self-proclaimed paranormal investigators. But it’s also just one part of a larger, extended story—a whole Avengers-style shared universe for the ghosts, demons, and creepy sentient dolls the Warrens supposedly encountered during their heyday. On a brand new episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife dive into this most Catholic of hit horror franchises, picking their favorites of the series and sharing some thoughts on the new entry now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

Advertisement

Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on Apple Podcasts, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. And while you’re there, check out The A.V. Club’s other podcasts, Push The Envelope and Dial M For Maple.