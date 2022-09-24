Ladies and gentlefolk of the ton, Lady Whistledown’s return is imminent. Netflix has been teasing Bridgerton’s third season— which will focus on the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)—for some time, but now they’re giving us an actual taste from the new batch of episodes.

But first, some amateur painting. As part of Netflix’s TUDUM event, Newton sat down for a portrait with his on-screen sister Claudia Jessie (who plays the eccentric Eloise Bridgerton). While Coughlan promised the pair would divulge their “deepest secrets,” the actors mostly asked each other banal questions like “Why can’t Colin see that Penelope is his true love match?” (Because they met while they were so young, apparently) and “What part of finding out that Penelope is Lady Whisteldown crushed Eloise the most?” (Unsurprisingly, “the lies.”)

Sub-par artistic talents aside, there is one grand reveal in the clip, the title of season 3, episode 1, which is (drum roll) “Out Of The Shadows.” Plus, Coughlan appeared to read Lady Whistledown’s first column of the season, which is as follows:

“Dearest Gentle Reader, We’ve been apart for far too long. At last, London’s smart set has made its return, and so too has this author. As the season begins, the question on everyone’s mind is, of course, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest. The crop this year appears to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light.”

Not too many hints at what’s to come for our beloved Bridgertons, but remember, the season’s heroine is far from a debutante. Penelope has already spent a few Seasons (as in, the London season, not seasons of the show) as a wallflower. According to the third season synopsis (per Entertainment Weekly), she’s finally ready to find a husband who will give her the freedom to continue her Whistledown exploits— but she needs the help of her old crush, Colin, to do so. By the way, it sounds like Penelope and Colin have some steamy scenes together, so if the lack of lovemaking in the second season left you cold, you’re in luck for the next chapter.