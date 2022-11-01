It’s been six years since Renée Zellweger made her return as the rom-com heroine Bridget Jones, and now series author Helen Fielding is looking to bring her back to the big screen, sharing that she’s started working on a fourth feature.

“Yes I’m working on it and I really hope it will happen,” the author says in a new Radio Times interview. “Every film that gets made is a miracle — it’s really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I’d love to see it on the screen.”

The last time we saw Bridget was in 2016's Bridget Jones’s Baby, starring Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey. It was then she had her first child with Mark (Firth), and the two wed at the end of the film after clearing up the mystery around the baby’s biological father.

“Bridget Jones: The Menopause,” Zellweger joked in 2019 when asked about another sequel. “No, I know Helen’s [Fielding] written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I’ll go running.”

Fielding looks to adapt her third novel—Mad About The Boy—for the next Bridget Jones installment. It would hinge on Zellweger’s return to her iconic role, but franchise co-star Colin Firth? Not so much. Those up to date on their reading would know that his character Mark died in the third novel, leaving Bridget widowed and the sole guardian of their two kids. She’s then thrown back into the world of dating, although it looks very different this time around.

The real question is: Will Hugh Grant’s Daniel Cleaver make a return following the bombshell discovery at the end of Bridget Jones’s Baby?