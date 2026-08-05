BrooklynVegan, other music outlet staffs reportedly gutted by corporate ownership

Long-running music outlet BrooklynVegan, along with other music publications Alternative Press, Revolver, and Goldmine, has had its staff gutted by corporate owner Veeps, a division of LiveNation. News of the cuts first started circulating online yesterday with a post on X from publicist Jacob Daneman, calling it “Utterly unceremonious and moronic actions by Veeps.” Pitchfork has since reported the news, writing that nearly all of the emails sent to staff addresses bounced back. Veeps has not returned The A.V. Club‘s request for comment.

Veeps was founded as a live ticketing platform by Joel and Benji Madden of the band Good Charlotte in 2017, according to Billboard, and was acquired by LiveNation in 2021. Per Pitchfork, Veeps acquired the portfolio of publications in 2024 or 2025.

BrooklynVegan was founded in 2004 in New York by Dave Levine. (Per Pitchfork, Levine’s email was the only one that didn’t bounce back when asked for comment.) Alternative Press was founded in Cleveland in 1985 and was acquired by Veeps’ parent MDDN in 2020, when it moved from the Ohio city. The corporate hierarchy of all these companies is a little murky right now from where we’re sitting, but per Pitchfork, a company called Project M had all of these sites in its portfolio before Veeps took over. Goldmine was a physical publication focused on record collecting, and Revolver focused on hard rock and metal. At one point, BrooklynVegan also had regional offshoots BV Austin and BV Chicago.