BrooklynVegan, other music outlet staffs reportedly gutted by corporate ownership
Alternative Press, Revolver, and Goldmine also saw mass layoffs from parent company Veeps.Screenshot: BrooklynVegan/YouTube
Long-running music outlet BrooklynVegan, along with other music publications Alternative Press, Revolver, and Goldmine, has had its staff gutted by corporate owner Veeps, a division of LiveNation. News of the cuts first started circulating online yesterday with a post on X from publicist Jacob Daneman, calling it “Utterly unceremonious and moronic actions by Veeps.” Pitchfork has since reported the news, writing that nearly all of the emails sent to staff addresses bounced back. Veeps has not returned The A.V. Club‘s request for comment.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.