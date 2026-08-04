Spider-Man: Brand New Day director doesn't know why Wonder Man was canceled either
After breaking box-office records with the MCU-revitalizing Spider-Man movie, Wonder-Man co-creator Destin Daniel Cretton would be interested in making a movie if he could see some data on the show.Photo by Suzanne Tenner. © 2025 MARVEL.
Showing how much they appreciate his work on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the first unqualified Marvel movie success since Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney canceled Wonder-Man, the TV series co-created by Spidey director Destin Daniel Cretton. The news was a surprise, arriving on the eve of Marvel’s Brand New Day, which would go on to earn $1 billion in about four days. Cretton’s co-creator, Andrew Guest, explained in a TikTok video that the show’s axing was more of a rug pull. “Schedules were cleared,” he said. “The writers’ room was supposed to start this week. The production was supposed to begin early next year, and there was a decision made internally between Disney and Marvel that this didn’t make sense for them, even though a few months ago it did.” It’s strange to say the least, but Disney is keeping its streaming numbers under its Mickey hat and won’t even share the reason for the cancellation with Cretton.