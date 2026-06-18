Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey's Brothers comes home this fall The True Detective reunion finally comes to Apple TV in September.

Families have their ups and downs but, at the end of the day, they can usually find a way to get along. Take Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey’s series Brothers, which has been gestating for years, or in another, also real sense, for decades. In 2023, well over a decade after making the first season of True Detective together, Harrelson and McConaughey discovered that they might be biological half-brothers. Now, two showrunners later, their story is coming to Apple TV, with the two actors playing fictionalized versions of themselves.