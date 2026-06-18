Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey's Brothers comes home this fall

Families have their ups and downs but, at the end of the day, they can usually find a way to get along. Take Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey’s series Brothers, which has been gestating for years, or in another, also real sense, for decades. In 2023, well over a decade after making the first season of True Detective together, Harrelson and McConaughey discovered that they might be biological half-brothers. Now, two showrunners later, their story is coming to Apple TV, with the two actors playing fictionalized versions of themselves.
According to Apple TV’s synopsis:
After Woody’s daughter’s wedding falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew’s ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew’s mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality.
Brothers has had what sounds like a bit of a fraught production. This time last year, it was reported that original showrunner David West Read had left the show with eight of the ten episodes completed and that the cast had been sent home. Eventually, the show was completed with Lee Eisenberg, the Peabody-winning creator of Jury Duty, stepping into the showrunning and executive producing duties. Whatever the result, Brothers premieres with two episodes on September 23, with new episodes rolling out weekly through November 4.