Bruce Springsteen condemns ICE's "gestapo tactics" at surprise show The Boss condemned federal immigration tactics and honored Renee Good, prompting a White House response that mostly amounted to “shut up.”

Man, it’s always great when a beloved rockstar is actually, you know, a decent, good person. Rare, but great. I thank my lucky stars every day that Bruce Springsteen is one of them. The Boss, indeed.

At a surprise weekend appearance at Light of Day Winterfest in Red Bank, New Jersey, America’s most reliable avatar of working-class decency very calmly torched the Trump administration’s ICE deployments.

“We are living through incredibly critical times,” Springsteen told the crowd, before laying out a list of beliefs that apparently now qualify as radical: that no one stands above the law, that federal agents shouldn’t behave like an occupying force, and that you shouldn’t be murdered for exercising your right to protest. He went on to (correctly) describe ICE’s actions in Minneapolis as “Gestapo tactics,” echoed Mayor Jacob Frey’s now-viral directive for ICE to “get the fuck out,” and dedicated his song to Good, a mother of three and American citizen who was shot and killed earlier this month by an ICE agent.