Remember, remember the fifth of November. What was once a searing poem about governmental overthrow is now a pneumonic device to reminds us about Narcos: Mexico’s season three premiere date. Remember, remember that Netflix’s drug cartel drama will return for one last line on November 5.

After three seasons of shipments, bloodshed, and sneering drug lords, Narcos: Mexico is coming to an end. The series started back in 2018 as a spin-off to Netflix’s Narcos, which finally turned drug kingpin Pablo Escobar into the meme he was always destined to become. Narcos OG wrapped up its three-season run in 2017, but Netflix, who already spent all that money on cargo planes, wasn’t done with the franchise just yet.

The spin-off focused on Diego Luna’s Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, aka El Jefe de Jefes (translation: the Boss of Bosses), for the first two seasons . Though it seems that El Jefe won’t be appearing in this go around , but Bad Bunny will be making a guest appearance, so you’ve got that going for you. Also, Scoot McNairy! Scoot’s always a good time.

Here’s the synopsis:

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…

Season three of Narcos: Mexico stars Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, Gorka Lasaosa and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio “Bad Bunny .”

Where will Narcos go next? Might we suggest going lower stakes with it? Narcos: South Jersey, which follows the teenage peddlers of Jersey dirt weed, has a nice ring to it.