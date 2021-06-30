Camila Cabello's non-Disney Cinderella now has a teaser

Camila Cabello Photo : Amazon Studios

Well, it appears that Amazon has realized that, despite Disney’s best efforts to copyright centuries-old fairytales, they, too, can make a new version of Cinderella. Now, obviously, Amazon wouldn’t be the first to try such a thing. After all, it’s only been three years since Andy Serkis and Netflix took a stab at The Jungle Book with the clearly very memorable Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle—nothing says “remember my movie” like the subtitle “Legend Of The Jungle.” It’s only worth noting because Disney released a new version of Cinderella in 2015, and this Amazon version doesn’t look that dissimilar. Well, except for the cast. This is a much more diverse assemblage of players that includes Cabello as Cinderella and Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother. Oh, and don’t worry, James Corden will be in this thing because of course he will be.

Advertisement

The trailer’s stinger is a bellwether for the movie’s tone, which is to say, this is less stately and more comedic than the 2015 Kenneth Branaugh adaptation. The end of the trailer has that snappy sitcom energy with Porter asking, “Do you want to go to that ball?” and Cabello quipping, “Yes, I was just crying and singing about it like two minutes ago.” There’s a real Seth Rogen energy to this reading that plays up the “not your daddy’s Cinderella” factor. Blockers director Kay Cannon is behind the helm, so maybe this will have lots of jokes, which would be good because who doesn’t love to laugh?

There are some other touches here, too. Cinderella isn’t just step-sister to three abusive siblings, she’s a budding entrepreneur and aspiring dressmaker who plans to open a shop, “Dresses by Ella.” Still, many of the superficial touches in the trailer evoke a Disney-ness that’s hard to shake. It feels like this was a story screaming for a modern-day interpretation, which probably would’ve helped differentiate itself.



Anyway, that’s what we could surmise in these brief 30 seconds. Who knows, maybe a full trailer will give us a better sense of what to make of it. Cinderella dances onto Amazon on September 2.

