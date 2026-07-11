Camp Miasma's Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder doubling up on the psychosexual fun with a live-read of Secretary

We were big fans of Jane Schoenbrun’s latest, Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma, which sees Hacks star Hannah Einbinder tackle her first leading film role as the director of the latest installment in a moribund slasher franchise. Driven by a desire to say something meaningful from within the studio slop system, Einbinder’s character becomes increasingly fixated on the franchise’s former final girl, played by Gillian Anderson; when the two women begin working together on the movie, they descend into what press copy refers to unabashedly as “a psychosexual mania,” blending the concepts of sex and mortality. (It’s not for nothing that the film-within-a-film’s murderous ghost carries the name “Little Death.”)

Einbinder, Anderson, and Schoenbrun appear to have had a pretty good time hosting this psychosexual rodeo together, to the extent that they’re actually going back for another ride: IndieWire reports that the three have signed on for one of Film Independent’s periodic Live Read showings, in which well-known performers get up on stage and read the scripts of famous films. In partnership with MUBI (which is distributing Camp Miasma), the trio have selected a doozy as an encore: Erin Cressida Wilson’s screenplay for 2002 BDSM-themed romance Secretary.

Schoenbrun confirmed the news on social media this week, including revealing that they’d be providing the live-reading of action descriptions, while Einbinder would play the role originated by Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Anderson the one played by James Spader. Which, besides sounding like a way for a fairly broad demographic of people to finally fully fill out their sexual awakening bingo cards, also feels like a fascinating riff on the roles the performers play in the movie; we’re genuinely bummed this is being done as a one-night-only live event, and not something more widely distributed, because it sounds like an interesting companion piece to Schoenbrun’s film.

Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma opens in theaters on August 7; the live-read is scheduled for July 28 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.