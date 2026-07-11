Camp Miasma's Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder doubling up on the psychosexual fun with a live-read of Secretary
Anderson will play James Spader's part, and Einbinder Maggie Gyllenhaal's, with Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma director Jane Schoenbrun providing narration.Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson, Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
We were big fans of Jane Schoenbrun’s latest, Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma, which sees Hacks star Hannah Einbinder tackle her first leading film role as the director of the latest installment in a moribund slasher franchise. Driven by a desire to say something meaningful from within the studio slop system, Einbinder’s character becomes increasingly fixated on the franchise’s former final girl, played by Gillian Anderson; when the two women begin working together on the movie, they descend into what press copy refers to unabashedly as “a psychosexual mania,” blending the concepts of sex and mortality. (It’s not for nothing that the film-within-a-film’s murderous ghost carries the name “Little Death.”)
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