Cannes debuts a notably blockbuster-free 2026 lineup

After a few years of Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, the lineup this year is notably auteur focused.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 9, 2026 | 9:18am
Graphic: Handout
Film News Cannes Film Festival
Cannes debuts a notably blockbuster-free 2026 lineup

It’s been about a month since the Oscars, so now that whole cycle can start all over again. The Cannes Film Festival unveiled its lineup this morning, bringing new works from filmmakers like Ira Sachs, Hirokazu Kore-eda, László Nemes, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi. The festival is notably light on Hollywood and potential blockbuster releases this year; there is no Mission: Impossible to be found here, nor any Spike Lees or Wes Andersons or Francis Ford Coppolas to be found in the main competition. There are, however, a Jane Schoenbrun, a Jordan Firstman, a Ron Howard, and a Steven Soderbergh and whatever he’s up to with John Lennon elsewhere in the festival.  

“It’s important to note that when studios have a smaller presence at Cannes, it’s because they’re simply less active in the kind of cinema that used to allow them to come here,” said Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux, per Variety. This is somewhat unique, at least compared to some recent years. “Tom Cruise and Paramount were here just two years ago for Mission: Impossible and Top Gun,” Fremaux continued. “What I mean by that is that outside of studio cinema — independent cinema, cinema made outside of Los Angeles — continues to exist, and this selection will bear witness to that.”

To be sure, there is plenty of film outside of Hollywood or American studios to be excited about. This year, Park Chan-wook serves as Jury President. Take a look at the festival’s full lineup below. 

COMPETITION

Minotaur, Andrey Zvyagintsev

El Ser Querido (The Beloved), Rodrigo Sorogoyen

The Man I Love, Ira Sachs

Fatherland, Paweł Pawlikowski

Moulin, László Nemes

Histoire De La Nuit (The Birthday Party), Léa Mysius

Fjord, Cristian Mungiu

Notre Salut, Emmanuel Marre

Gentle Monster, Marie Kreutzer

Nagi Notes, Koji Fukada

Hope, Na Hong-Jin

Sheep In The Box, Hirokazu Kore-eda

Garance (Another Day), Jeanne Herry

The Unknown, Arthur Harari

All Of A Sudden, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Das Geträumte Abenteuer (The Dreamed Adventure), Valeska Grisebach

Coward, Lukas Dhont

La Bola Negra (The Black Ball), Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo

A Woman’s Life, Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet

Parallel Tales, Asghar Farhadi

Amarga Navidad (Bitter Christmas), Pedro Almodóvar

OUT OF COMPETITION

The Electric Kiss (La Venus Électrique), Pierre Salvadori — Opening Film

Her Private Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn

Diamond, Andy Garcia

Karma, Guillaume Canet

L’Objet Du Delit, Agnes Jaoui

La Bataille de Gaulle: L’Âge De Fer, Antonin Baudry

L’Abandon, Vincent Garenq

UN CERTAIN REGARD

La Más Dulce (Strawberries), Laïla Marrakchi

Club Kid, Jordan Firstman

Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma, Jane Schoenbrun

Everytime, Sandra Wollner

I’ll Be Gone In June, Katharina Rivilis

Yesterday The Eye Didn’t Sleep, Rakan Mayasi

El Deshielo (The Meltdown), Manuela Martelli

Siempre Soy Tu Animal Materno (Forever Your Maternal Animal), Valentina Maurel

Elephants In The Fog, Abhinash Bikram Shah

Benimana, Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo

Le Corset (Iron Boy), Louis Clichy

Congo Boy, Rafiki Fariala

All The Lovers In The Night, Yukiko Sode

Ben’Imana, Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo

Uļa, Viesturs Kairišs

Words Of Love, Rudi Rosenberg

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

John Lennon: The Last Interview, Steven Soderbergh

Avedon, Ron Howard

Les Survivants du Che, Christophe Dimitri Réveille

Les Matins Merveilleux, Avril Besson

Rehearsals for a Revolution, Pegah Ahangarani

L’Affaire Marie Claire, Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller

Cantona, David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Roma Elastica, Bertrand Mandico

Full Phil, Quentin Dupieux

Gun-Che (Colony), Yeon Sang-ho

Jim Queen, Nicolas Athane and Marco Nguyen

Sanguine, Marion Le Coroller

CANNES PREMIERE

Propeller One-Way Night Coach, John Travolta

The Samurai And The Prisoner, Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Heimsuchung (Visitation), Volker Schlöndorff

The Match, Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco

La Troisième Nuit (When The Night Falls), Daniel Auteuil

 
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