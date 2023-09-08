Those of you who wrap up your summer as soon as Labor Day weekend ends have been thwarted by Mother Nature and rap’s resident mothers (in the colloquial sense). Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have returned with their first collaboration since the cultural explosion that was 2020’s “WAP,” and the new music video proves Hot Girl Summer is still in full swing, no matter what fall-themed drinks they’re serving at Starbucks.



“Bongos” is no “WAP,” as even Cardi B will tell you. “I wonder how people are gonna react to this vibe because they’re really like expecting ‘WAP,’ like, ‘oh, here they go again talking this and that,’” the rapper said on the Whoo’s House podcast (via Billboard). “We are talking a little, you know, about some pussy, but not like ‘WAP’ type of stuff.”

It’s true, in that “Bongos” is a little more about the butt (cross your fingers we get Cardi B/Megan collabs about every aspect of human anatomy). But it’s also true, in the sense that “Bongos” doesn’t have the immediate cultural cachet that “WAP” did. “WAP” benefited from some truly timeless bars, a memorable music video, and an iconically naughty premise that powered the conservative outrage machine for weeks. “Bongos” pales a bit in comparison, but in fairness, it’s hard to live up to “WAP.”

Cardi B - Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) [Official Music Video]

Nevertheless, “Bongos” has its own charms, including the fun, beachy music video. These ladies aren’t relaxing on this vacation; they’re flexing fierce choreography in colorful bathing suits. They’re also sipping sponsor-approved Minute Maid drinks and spilling Casamigos into the lips of a waiting pool boy, presumably because music videos ain’t cheap.

It’s unclear if “Bongos” is the first single from Cardi’s sophomore album. “WAP” never found its way on an album tracklist, and the artist recently told Vogue México y Latinoamérica that she wasn’t “going to release any more collaborations” when discussing her next LP. “I’m going to put out my next solo single,” she claimed (via Billboard). “Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up. Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now. They did when I released ‘WAP’ and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”