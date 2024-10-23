Cardi B cancels ONE Music Fest appearance due to "medical emergency" Cardi B wrote that she'll "be back better and stronger soon," but won't be appearing at the Atlanta music festival this weekend.

Fans hoping to see Cardi B perform at ONE Music Fest in Atlanta this weekend are in for a disappointment: The rapper announced on social media today that she’s canceling her appearance at the festival due to being hospitalized this week for a “medical emergency.” Although Cardi was quick to let fans know she’ll “be back better and stronger soon,” she also made it clear that she won’t be making her Saturday headlining set at the festival.

2024 has been a relatively quiet year for Cardi B—at least, for a Cardi B definition of “quiet,” which admittedly includes charting collaborations with Shakira, festival appearances, guest appearances with Madonna, fronting a fashion line, and like a dozen other projects throughout the world of music and fashion. Musically, she’s still sitting on the release of her second studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s quadruple platinum Invasion of Privacy. The new album was originally slated to come out in 2023, but has since been delayed to an ambiguous “late 2024” because, in her words, it was still “missing a couple of things.”

Other artists scheduled to appear at ONE Music Fest this weekend include Earth, Wind, & Fire; Gunna; Nelly; Jill Scott; and many more. Organizers for the festival (which will run on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27) have said they’re currently looking to find a replacement artist to fill the vacated headliner spot.

[Note: A previous version of this story omitted the word “appearance” from the headline, creating the impression that the entire festival was canceled, and not just Cardi B’s appearance. The A.V. Club regrets the error.]