Carly Simon shares Parkinson's diagnosis

Carly Simon shared that she’s been living with Parkinson’s disease in a statement published by People today. Though she didn’t note when she was diagnosed with the disease, the legendary singer-songwriter writes she has had both knees and a hip replaced due to mobility issues.
“So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease,” she writes. “It has taken me some time to understand the diagnosis, to adjust to it, and to decide how much I wanted to say about it publicly. Parkinson’s is different for everyone, and it can be unpredictable. Some days I’m so tired I can’t get the day moving at all. On others, it gives me a little more room to move, think, work, and feel like myself.”
Simon explains that after her three joint surgeries, which started with arthritis, her “mobility continued to worsen.” She would often find herself having trouble standing or getting out of a chair, with “overstuffed furniture [becoming] my enemy.” For Simon, Parkinson’s came in the form of apathy, which has been “one of the hardest things to explain. It is not simply sadness or laziness. It is as though the part of the brain that sends out invitations to participate in life has temporarily misplaced the guest list.”
Nevertheless, despite the hardships of adjusting to her new reality, and amid being treated for basal cell carcinoma on her face, she has begun recording a new album. Comes In Waves is her first since 2008 and includes “songs and fragments of songs that had been waiting for me, some for years. There were melodies, verses, and ideas written down and tucked away for some unknown future when I would have the time and attention to finish them.”
Aside from lending her voice to episodes of Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers and releasing two memoirs, Simon has remained outside the public eye over the last decade. Earlier this summer, she released the first single from Comes In Waves, “Howl.” The album is set to release on August 14.
Read the whole letter at People.