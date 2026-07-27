Carly Simon shares Parkinson's diagnosis The 83-year-old "You're So Vain" singer will release her first full-length since 2008 this year.

Carly Simon shared that she’s been living with Parkinson’s disease in a statement published by People today. Though she didn’t note when she was diagnosed with the disease, the legendary singer-songwriter writes she has had both knees and a hip replaced due to mobility issues.

“So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease,” she writes. “It has taken me some time to understand the diagnosis, to adjust to it, and to decide how much I wanted to say about it publicly. Parkinson’s is different for everyone, and it can be unpredictable. Some days I’m so tired I can’t get the day moving at all. On others, it gives me a little more room to move, think, work, and feel like myself.”