Hot Ones defeats Spider-Man Appearing on the Scoville-heavy interview show with Jon Bernthal, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man became the first-ever Hot Ones guest to barf from the heat.

Doing what J. Jonah Jameson never could, Sean Evans, the host of Hot Ones, the interview show with hot questions and even hotter wings, has finally squashed that menace, Spider-Man. Or, rather, the actor that plays him. Appearing on YouTube’s premiere Scoville-heavy chat show, alongside his genial Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star Jon Bernthal, English actor Tom Holland did his country proud by ralphing from the heat of the wings, sending whatever strides the nation has made regarding spice adaptation back a thousand years. In Holland’s defense, he made it through the gauntlet, but after the credits, as he, Evans, and Bernthal were doing their “oh, it’s so spicy” faces for the intro, Holland coughs, bends, and vomits off camera. With a massive amount of goodwill and big bro energy, Bernthal wrapped his arm around little bro, pointed at the off-screen throw-up, and gave a hearty, “Let’s go! He fucking…Take a picture of it!” It was a history-making moment for the show as Holland became Hot Ones‘ first on-camera barfer—though Gordon Ramsay did chug Pepto-Bismol to avoid such an outburst. However, speaking to the gracefulness that landed Holland his web-slinging role, he proudly got none of his vomit on his shirt.