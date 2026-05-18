Cate Blanchett mourns the quick death of #MeToo
Speaking at Cannes, the actor discussed the "systemic layer of abuse" that she still sees in the industry.Screenshot: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube
In 2018, as the #MeToo movement was at the peak of visibility, Cate Blanchett was Cannes Film Festival jury president and took part in a protest to call attention to the lack of female directors whose work had been shown at the festival. Joined by other artists like Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Ava DuVernay, and Agnès Varda, 82 women symbolically marched to represent the number of female directors in the festival’s history. Now, returning to Cannes eight years later, Blanchett feels that little has changed and that #MeToo left work still to be done.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.