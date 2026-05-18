John Oliver reveals the sinister truth behind those J.G. Wentworth ads
Last Week Tonight takes on the factoring companies working to fleece people of their structured settlements.Screenshot: Last Week Tonight/YouTube
Most of the TV-watching public in the United States probably knows the jingle already: If you have a structured settlement and you need cash now, call J.G. Wentworth (877-CASH-NOW). However, this is pretty much always a horrible idea, according to the reporting and research John Oliver presents about J.G. Wentworth and other factoring companies on this week’s Last Week Tonight. In short, these companies are going to take the vast majority of that structured settlement for itself while fronting just a small fraction of the settlement to its intended recipient.
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