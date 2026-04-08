CBS is basically leasing the Late Show slot to Byron Allen
Allen says that he's paying the network "tens of millions of dollars" for the slot, and will keep the earnings from commercials.Image courtesy of Paramount
Earlier this week, CBS confirmed that two shows produced by Byron Allen—Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask—will air in the spots on the network that were once home to late night shows hosted by Stephen Colbert, Taylor Tomlinson, and James Corden. Now, Allen says that he’s actually paying CBS for the spots in a time-buy model. Allen explained the terms of the arrangement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
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