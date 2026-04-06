CBS will unleash Byron Allen, other comics to fill the Colbert hole

Comics Unleashed, which already replaced After Midnight, will soon replace The Late Show, too.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 6, 2026 | 2:06pm
News News The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
CBS will unleash Byron Allen, other comics to fill the Colbert hole

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is rapidly coming to a close, and CBS confirmed today what will eventually fill the time slot when Colbert vacates his desk on May 21. Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen will take the spot starting on May 22, reports Deadline. It will air two back to back half-hour episodes every night. The show ran in syndication from 2006 until 2016 until CBS brought back the format in 2023 to replace The Late Late Show With James Corden. It then brought the show back again last year to replace After Midnight With Taylor Tomlinson when that was cancelled. Late night shows at CBS have really had a rough few years, huh?

Well, it’s almost over. Comics Unleashed is a “comedy talk show” which is different from a late-night show because it’s shorter and won’t have musical guests. CBS will also slot another comedy show from Allen, Funny You Should Ask, into the the 12:35 am slot that Comics Unleashed currently resides in. Says Allen, “I truly appreciate CBS’ confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask, because the world can never have enough laughter.” Unless that laughter comes at the expense of the president or the mega-corporatation that really needs him to like it, we guess.

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 