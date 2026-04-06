CBS will unleash Byron Allen, other comics to fill the Colbert hole Comics Unleashed, which already replaced After Midnight, will soon replace The Late Show, too.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is rapidly coming to a close, and CBS confirmed today what will eventually fill the time slot when Colbert vacates his desk on May 21. Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen will take the spot starting on May 22, reports Deadline. It will air two back to back half-hour episodes every night. The show ran in syndication from 2006 until 2016 until CBS brought back the format in 2023 to replace The Late Late Show With James Corden. It then brought the show back again last year to replace After Midnight With Taylor Tomlinson when that was cancelled. Late night shows at CBS have really had a rough few years, huh?