Celebrate The Beatles with Hulu's McCartney 3, 2, 1

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Directed by Zachary Heinzerling, this six-part docuseries has music producer Rick Rubin sit down with Paul McCartney for an-depth discussion about his work with The Beatles. Here’s an excerpt from Alex McLevy’s review: “A legendary producer and a legendary musician nerd-ing out about the bass line in an old track; this is the real draw of the series. It could well bore a casual viewer to tears, but for audiophile obsessives and Beatles fanatics, stuff like this is catnip.”

Regular coverage

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season finale)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

Movie Night

Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Space Jam: A New Legacy takes almost nothing but wrong turns, all leading to a glittering CGI trash heap of cameos, pat life lessons, and stale internet catchphrases.” Read the rest of A.A. Dowd’s review of the Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James and Don Cheadle.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “There’s nothing especially ‘fun’ about this hour-long origin story of evil; while the other Fear Street films flirted with the half-comic thrills of slasher cinema (albeit clumsily), Part Three is a much grimmer affair—more Crucible riff than cheeky video-store throwback.” Check out A.A. Dowd’s review of the third and final installment of the Leigh Janiak-directed Fear Street movies.

Wild cards

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): “For all its fun and flair, Schmigadoon! doesn’t bring much in terms of real stakes, perspective, or even a strong comedic voice. It’s just enjoyable enough to get into the sunny, familiar music breaks, but beyond that, the first season ultimately squanders its stacked cast, fumbling a chance to enmesh two totally opposite worlds.” Here’s the rest of Shannon Miller’s review of Apple TV+’s new musical comedy. That stacked cast includes Cecily Strong, Keegan Michael-Key, Jaime Camil, Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth, Fred Armisen, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron.



Making The Cut (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season premiere): This global fashion competition series returns for season two with a double episode premiere, with new episodes dropping every week. Hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will be joined by model Winnie Harlow and fashion designer Jeremy Scott. 10 new designers and entrepreneurs will compete for a prize of $1 million and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.