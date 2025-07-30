Celine Song is going to My Best Friend's Wedding Hot off dividing audiences with her acerbic rom-com Materialists, Celine Song is reportedly writing a sequel to the Julia Roberts' hit.

Say a little prayer for Celine Song, the Past Lives and Materialists writer-director. Per Collider, Sony has hired Song to write a sequel to Julia Roberts’ 1997 rom-com hit, My Best Friend’s Wedding. Coming off the acerbic, not-quite-the-rom-com everyone envisioned, The Materialists, Song would be in fine company at the Wedding, which plays to Song’s strengths, bouncing between sweet romance and black comedy. In the movie, Roberts plays Julianne, who makes a pact with her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney ) to get married if both are single at 28. It’s a concept pulled from an old Seinfeld episode. That is, until Michael announces his engagement to Kimmy (Cameron Diaz), a too-perfect snob, so Julianne enlists her gay friend George (Rupert Everett) to help sabotage the wedding. Director P.J. Hogan keeps things light, with Roberts’ pratfalls and Diaz’s bubbly personality smoothing over the nastiness of a film in which a woman ruins her best friend’s life.