Celine Song is going to My Best Friend's Wedding 

Hot off dividing audiences with her acerbic rom-com Materialists, Celine Song is reportedly writing a sequel to the Julia Roberts' hit.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 30, 2025 | 12:11am
Screenshot: YouTube
Film News My Best Friend's Wedding
Celine Song is going to My Best Friend's Wedding 
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste

Say a little prayer for Celine Song, the Past Lives and Materialists writer-director. Per Collider, Sony has hired Song to write a sequel to Julia Roberts’ 1997 rom-com hit, My Best Friend’s Wedding. Coming off the acerbic, not-quite-the-rom-com everyone envisioned, The Materialists, Song would be in fine company at the Wedding, which plays to Song’s strengths, bouncing between sweet romance and black comedy. In the movie, Roberts plays Julianne, who makes a pact with her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney ) to get married if both are single at 28. It’s a concept pulled from an old Seinfeld episode. That is, until Michael announces his engagement to Kimmy (Cameron Diaz), a too-perfect snob, so Julianne enlists her gay friend George (Rupert Everett) to help sabotage the wedding. Director P.J. Hogan keeps things light, with Roberts’ pratfalls and Diaz’s bubbly personality smoothing over the nastiness of a film in which a woman ruins her best friend’s life.

Given Song’s recent escapades into acidic romantic comedy, her hiring makes a lot of sense. However, she was not hired to direct the movie. So it’s unlikely that My Best Friend’s Wedding 2 or My Other Best Friend’s Wedding or My Best Friend’s 2nd Wedding or My Best Friend’s Divorce—whatever Ms. Song wants to call the movie—will have the same acidic aftertaste as Materialists. Still, we should note that despite not landing with everyone in the audience, Materialists was a sleeper hit this season, earning $52 million globally. Part of that is due to the trailer that pitched a more conventional rom-com, and the other part is the audience’s desire to see Dakota Johnson absolutely wreck a relationship. Hey, maybe Johnson’s available for My Best Friend’s Vow Renewal?

 
Join the discussion...
 