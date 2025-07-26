The biggest news (so far) from San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Coyote Vs. Acme, Gen V, and The Simpsons all took the stage this weekend so share updates.

It may be a relatively quiet, Marvel-less edition, but San Diego Comic-Con is now underway. On Friday and Saturday, we’ve so far gotten updates on Predator, Coyote Vs. Acme, and plenty in between. You can check out all of The A.V. Club‘s coverage of Comic-Con 2025 below. We’ll keep this post updated throughout the rest of the weekend. While we may not get any news on the level of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU this year, we’re still expecting news out of AMC’s Anne Rice franchise and maybe even some news out of DC Studios.

Beavis And Butt-Head are solid-gold idiots in new Comedy Central trailer

Wait, is that a Hans Zimmer-fied fantasy cover of a Styx song in this Percy Jackson Comic-Con teaser?

Spinal Tap has a lot of famous friends, slightly fewer jokes in sequel trailer

Death comes for Jamie Fraser in Outlander‘s final season trailer

AMC to kill off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon after 4th season

Rick And Morty is giving Keith David’s president his own spin-off