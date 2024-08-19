Chappell Roan explains why her political stand at Gov Ball "was really hard" Chappell Roan knew her statement in support of trans rights and "oppressed people in occupied territories" might upset her family back home

In conversation with Bowen Yang for Interview Magazine, Chappell Roan says she “would not be the Midwest princess I am today” if she had gotten out of Missouri and gone to arts high school. Obviously, all her experiences brought her where she is today, as one of the summer’s brightest rising stars. But sometimes she still feels the disconnect she sang about in “Pink Pony Club,” where it’s clear that her colorful, queer lifestyle doesn’t totally fit with her parents’ expectations. Staying true to yourself—and your political beliefs—is a lot more challenging when you’re also experiencing pressure to stay quiet in your personal and professional life.

“Gov Ball [Where Roan spoke up for trans rights] was really hard,” the pop star tells Yang. “It was hard to be like, ‘I’m going to say something that a lot of my family is going to be like, “Wow, you crossed the line.'” It’s emotional because I believe what I said, and what’s sad is that me believing in who I am, and what I stand for, rubs against a lot of my home.”

chappell roan not only talking about but getting emotional while speaking about all the oppressed people on occupied lands oh let me stan immediately pic.twitter.com/EgfLXkB2tI — ave (@grandykerenee) June 10, 2024

Chappell Roan recently turned down an invitation to perform at The White House for pride. pic.twitter.com/zlJymlUwmW — 🏁 (@concertleaks) June 9, 2024

Gov Ball was an undeniable moment of triumph for Roan, who has continued to draw in the biggest crowd at every music festival this summer. The set, attended by The A.V. Club, was a joyful romp, but she also took the opportunity to use one of the biggest stages of her career thus far to make some impactful political statements. Dressed as a drag queen Statue of Liberty, Roan read Emma Lazarus’ poem inscribed on the monument (“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free”) and tacked on her own message: “That means freedom and trans rights. That means freedom and women’s rights,” she said. Her nerves were evident even to the crowd, as she became visibly emotional alluding to the current conflict between Israel and Palestine, adding, “It especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories.” Later in the show, she revealed she had declined an invitation to perform at the White House’s Pride event. “We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come,” she declared. (Which probably explains her exclusion from Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist.)

Roan went on to share with Yang that she feels bolstered by her found family in the queer community (“‘It’s okay if my blood family doesn’t fuck with me because I have the bitches at Pieces who will welcome me every fucking time. And not only do they welcome me, I feel like I’m cherished, and enthusiastically accepted.'”). “I hope I look back at this time and still stand behind all the nos that I’ve said, because I say no to pretty much everything right now,” she admits. That’s not just a strategy for navigating her personal and political stances, but also a way to regulate the intense experience of becoming super famous super fast, which Roan has previously described as overwhelming. But she’s navigating the rise of a Midwest Princess in admirable fashion: “I’m just trying my best to honor my feelings, and I hope that my future self is still on that train,” she says.