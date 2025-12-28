Chevy Chase spent 8 days in a coma, suffered memory loss after heart failure in 2021 CNN's upcoming documentary I'm Chevy Chase And You're Not reveals that the five-week stay in the hospital resulted in memory loss for the comedy legend.

When new details about Chevy Chase’s life have emerged in recent years—as has been more frequently the case of late, courtesy of his upcoming CNN documentary I’m Chevy Chase And You’re Not—they’re usually pretty easy to slot into the “Story About Chevy Chase” canon. That is, he either offends or gets offended by somebody, both parties get a little bitter, and then everyone does their best to move on from it because, hey, he’s Chevy Chase. But some of the reveals from the upcoming doc—which airs its first installment on January 1—have turned out to be a lot more harrowing than others. Notably, the reveal that a stint in the hospital the comedy legend suffered back in 2021 (which he’d previously said was simply for “a heart issue”) was actually for heart failure, and bad enough that he was placed in a medically induced coma for 8 days of a nearly two-month-long stay.