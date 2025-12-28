Chevy Chase spent 8 days in a coma, suffered memory loss after heart failure in 2021

CNN's upcoming documentary I'm Chevy Chase And You're Not reveals that the five-week stay in the hospital resulted in memory loss for the comedy legend.

By William Hughes  |  December 27, 2025 | 8:09pm
Chevy Chase, Screenshot: YouTube
When new details about Chevy Chase’s life have emerged in recent years—as has been more frequently the case of late, courtesy of his upcoming CNN documentary I’m Chevy Chase And You’re Not—they’re usually pretty easy to slot into the “Story About Chevy Chase” canon. That is, he either offends or gets offended by somebody, both parties get a little bitter, and then everyone does their best to move on from it because, hey, he’s Chevy Chase. But some of the reveals from the upcoming doc—which airs its first installment on January 1—have turned out to be a lot more harrowing than others. Notably, the reveal that a stint in the hospital the comedy legend suffered back in 2021 (which he’d previously said was simply for “a heart issue”) was actually for heart failure, and bad enough that he was placed in a medically induced coma for 8 days of a nearly two-month-long stay.

Per People, new excerpts from the documentary have made it clear that, for instance, when  Chevy Chase says he doesn’t remember his infamous conflicts with fellow cast members on the sets of Saturday Night Live or Community these days, he’s not simply being passive aggressive: He’s talking, at least partially sincerely, about the fact that he’s been suffering from memory loss ever since the procedure. “According to the doctors, my memory would be shot from it, and that’s what’s happened here,” Chase says in the documentary, noting he’s worked to improve his “cognitive disability” after the five-week stay in the hospital. “Heart failure is what it is. I’m fine now. It’s just that it affects your memory, and the doctors have told me that, so, I have to be reminded of things.”

Chase’s family members make things sound pretty damn dire, though, with his daughter Caley Chase saying “He’s 80-something and has basically come back from the dead,” and that doctors at the time told the family to “prepare for the worst.” The 82-year-old Chase has worked only sparingly in the years since his recovery, with the new documentary—directed by Marina Zenovich, and featuring appearances from family members, long-time colleagues, and the man himself—representing his most high-profile project in years.

 
