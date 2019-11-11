Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Chicago, grab your cardigan for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, early and for free

Katie Rife
Filed to:Film
Tom Hanks (r) with director Marielle Heller (l).
Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Winter came early to Chicago this year, which means you’ve probably already dug your coziest cardigan out of storage. If not, we’ve got the perfect excuse: We’re sponsoring an advance screening of the Fred Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, directed by Can You Ever Forgive Me’s Marielle Heller, and we’d like to invite you to see America’s dad Tom Hanks play this wholesome icon early and for free.

To claim one of 50 admit-two passes to see A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood on Wednesday, November 13 at the AMC River East (that’s 322 E. Illinois St.) at 7:00 PM, simply follow this link and enter some basic information. November 13 is also World Kindness Day, and if you bring a canned item with you to the screening, we’ll give you early admission as well as donating the item to Chicago nonprofit Care for Real. Who says kindness doesn’t pay off?

