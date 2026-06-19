Hey, c'mere, your old buddy Chris Pratt wants to tell you all about America's "constitutional values"

Turns out “Chris Pratt wants to sit down with you for a frank, fun conversation about America’s constitutional values” is not just the worst case scenario on our Big List Of Anxieties about what could happen if we slipped up and attended a Los Angeles megachurch; it’s also the premise of a new series of online video shorts the Marvel star has just announced. Specifically, Pratt is embarking on a still-untitled, government-funded video series in which he teams up with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to try to finally explain to us all what the Constitution means to him.

This is per Variety, which notes that Hollywood’s sixth-on-average favorite Chris has signed on with nonpartisan creative media studio ATTN:, for a series that will pair him up with Goodwin in order to “engage international audiences with America’s constitutional values and history through modern digital storytelling.” Which sounds, in practice, like it’ll involve Pratt steering into his cheerful dope public persona, only for Goodwin to correct him on misconceptions about American history. The series, produced by Veep and The Studio‘s Alex Gregory, will reportedly blend live-action and animation, and is being partially funded with the tiny amount of cash still flowing from the federal funding spigot at the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Public Diplomacy and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. (The idea being, apparently, that foreign audiences will learn to love constitutional democracy through the lens of the planet’s third-most-beloved Garfield actor.) (In our minds, those same foreign audiences are serious Lorenzo Music partisans.)

According to press materials, each episode of the series “explores a defining constitutional value through the story of a pivotal historical figure or happening,” and will “pair Pratt’s curiosity and humor with Goodwin’s historical expertise and fact-checking to highlight America’s founding ideals.” Which actually sounds like it could be pretty fun—once you brush aside the entire flag convention’s worth of red flags surrounding this particular pairing of artist and subject.