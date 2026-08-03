Christopher Nolan wants some higher-quality Odyssey discourse from the peanut gallery In a surprisingly deep new interview, Nolan identifies CinemaSins-style problems with amateur film criticism.

Now that Christopher Nolan is done with the American wing of his Odyssey press tour, Criterion Closet looted and influencers tolerated, he’s had an opportunity to sit down for an interview that not only covers deeper questions about his blockbuster, but about the conversation around the film. During a 17-minute interview with Zhong Shu, podcaster and political philosophy lecturer, for the Chinese video site Bilibili, Nolan was asked probing questions about the themes of his film and in turn gave thoughtful answers about the audience members who think they’re smarter than his movie.

Visibly relieved to not be eating hot wings or telling a late-night host funny stories from set, Nolan dug into larger ideas running through his filmography, like the concept of atonement, the fall of civilization, and the undercurrents of Christian philosophy.

It was all a far cry from the red carpet quips and rehearsed talking points most A-listers trot out over the course of their films’ theatrical runs. Even as the conversation turned to those on the sidelines offering criticism (something A-listers do love to comment on, mostly to reiterate that they’ve made their movie “for the fans”), Nolan gave an insightful answer about the nature of storytelling.