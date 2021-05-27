Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou on entering the Quiet Place universe

As the two latest additions to the Quiet Place universe, if you will, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have some heavy expectations on their shoulders—and they’re aware of it. Both were big fans of the first movie, which Hounsou actually watched on a plane, as director John Krasinski no doubt never wanted it to be experienced.

We talked to the pair about their entrance into A Quiet Place: Part II in the video above, which was shot before COVID-19 put the world into lockdown. (Hence the no masks.) We also talked to the pair about who they’d be in the case of a global alien takeover, because who hasn’t thought about that?

A Quiet Place: Part II hits theaters this Friday, May 28.