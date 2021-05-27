Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
FilmVideo

Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou on entering the Quiet Place universe

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Save
Alerts

As the two latest additions to the Quiet Place universe, if you will, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have some heavy expectations on their shoulders—and they’re aware of it. Both were big fans of the first movie, which Hounsou actually watched on a plane, as director John Krasinski no doubt never wanted it to be experienced.

We talked to the pair about their entrance into A Quiet Place: Part II in the video above, which was shot before COVID-19 put the world into lockdown. (Hence the no masks.) We also talked to the pair about who they’d be in the case of a global alien takeover, because who hasn’t thought about that?

A Quiet Place: Part II hits theaters this Friday, May 28.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Latest on The A.V. Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement