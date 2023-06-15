Colin Jost has come clean in the eyes of G od and man alike with a new Instagram post clarifying that no, he was not under the influence of marijuana when he bought that Staten Island ferry with Pete Davidson. (Doesn’t that sound like a real stoner comedy that exists somewhere in the depths of streaming, though?)

On Wednesday, the comedian posted a screenshot of a Page Six headline from June 6 reading: “Pete Davidson and Colin Jost were ‘very stoned’ when they bought Staten Island ferry.” The story referenced a Davidson quote from a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, where he says that he and Jost were “very stoned” when they (alongside investors) bid $280,100 to secure a decommissioned Staten Island ferry in January 2022.

According to Jost, he was actually “stone-cold sober” during the purchase, and hasn’t suffered a buyer’s hangover. Both Jost and Davidson grew up on Staten Island; Paul Italia, the owner of The Stand comedy club and one of Jost and Davidson’s co-investors, said at the time they were considering transforming the ferry into an “arts and entertainment venue.” There’s something special about this hulking, not-so-seaworthy orange mass of metal, Jost assures in his caption; the rest of the world just needs to catch up to his and Davidson’s vision.

“We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years,” Jost wrote. “Mark my words.”

Making a segue that he joked was “UNRELATED,” Jost also used the post to announce his new Ferry Money stand-up tour, kicking off immediately and running June 15 through June 25. Jost teases that the tour—which does not actually take place on a ferry, but does include stops in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Minneapolis, Madison, and Chicago, will feature some “very special guests.” Tickets for the tour are available at Jost’s website.