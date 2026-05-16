Colin Jost says Pete Hegseth managed to out-ridiculous Saturday Night Live
Jost reportedly dismissed the idea of Hegseth treating the Pentagon to a Pulp Fiction prayer as "too ridiculous"… two weeks before it actually happened.Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth on Saturday Night Live, Screenshot: YouTube
We’re living in a tricky age for satire at the moment, as comedians and pundits attempt to uncover the absurdity of a political reality already so screamingly absurd that the whole process is a bit like trying to rub a highlighter onto the sun. Take, for instance, a story Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost told on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, revealing that he’d actually nixed a gag about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the grounds that it’d be too ridiculous for a human being to do, even as a joke… only for Hegseth to then just go ahead and actually do the dang thing two weeks later.
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