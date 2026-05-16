Colin Jost says Pete Hegseth managed to out-ridiculous Saturday Night Live

We’re living in a tricky age for satire at the moment, as comedians and pundits attempt to uncover the absurdity of a political reality already so screamingly absurd that the whole process is a bit like trying to rub a highlighter onto the sun. Take, for instance, a story Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost told on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, revealing that he’d actually nixed a gag about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the grounds that it’d be too ridiculous for a human being to do, even as a joke… only for Hegseth to then just go ahead and actually do the dang thing two weeks later.

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Jost was referring to a cold open for the sketch series he’d been working on with his fellow writers, when he pitched the idea of the performatively religious and belligerent—belligerous?—Hegseth trying to give a prayer and then having it devolve into the heavily altered “Ezekiel 25:17” Bible verse that Samuel L. Jackson delivers in Pulp Fiction. The idea was ultimately killed, both because it would have eaten a fair amount of the show’s running time, and because it would be “too ridiculous” for the audience to believe. Which made it a bit of a shock a few weeks later, when Hegseth held a prayer sermon at the Pentagon—already a very cool and normal sentence—and ended up delivering a very close riff on Jules’ monologue to his assembled warfighters. (Hegseth’s press people later stated that he was using a specialized prayer used by pilots, which itself was adapted from the Pulp Fiction dialogue; we assume Quentin Tarantino’s lawyers will eventually work out who owes them what for its use.)

The upshot is a reminder that it never pays to assume that the world of 2026 won’t descend to meet even the lowest of expectations. Also, in Jost’s words: “The good news is, I’m being surveilled. So, that’s a relief.’”