Congratulations to Rosario Dawson, who— in addition to being a well-known and critically acclaimed actor, director, and producer in her own right—has now earned the privilege of being Disney’s next big Haunted Mansion Victim Of The Day! That’s right: Dawson has now officially been swept up into the steady drip of content and casting news that the entertainment mega-giant is using to listlessly build anticipation for what is somehow another Haunted Mansion movie, via dropping daily cast release notices of people who we do, admittedly, enjoy seeing on the screen, haunted or otherwise.

Of course, we’re just assuming that Dawson will play another ghost victim in the inexorably upcoming feature, joining a cast that includes the already-established Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield, and yesterday’s addition of Loki star Owen Wilson into the mix. Dawson, like Wilson, has a connection to Disney’s recent streaming efforts: She appeared last year on the second season of The Mandalorian, playing the live-action version of animated Star Wars fixture Ahsoka Tano.

It’s possible that we’re wrong, though, and Disney intends to filter this new round of famouses, not into being spooked, but into doing the spooking themselves ; certainly, it would be more interesting to see Wilson and Dawson play two of the Mansion’s 999 Happy Haunts, rather than watching them just get kicked around by malevolent ectoplasm. If nothing else, they might be able to exorcise the memory of Eddie Murphy’s fitfully remembered first film—or the lingering sense of what could have been surrounding Haunted Mansion fanatic Guillermo Del Toro’s own efforts to get a Mansion movie made.

Dawson has had a busy year, in any case: She’s currently filming on Kevin Smith’s Clerks III, co-stars in Hulu’s upcoming Michael Keaton-starring pharma-drama Dopesick, and is set to reprise the role of Ashoka for her own self-titled Star Wars streaming series.