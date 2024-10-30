What to watch on Disney Plus: The best shows streaming right now Dig into recent standouts like Agatha All Along, sitcoms, Star Wars series, and more.

Thanks to a growing roster of shows from Marvel (your Lokis) and the Star Wars camp (your Andors), along with a cache of beloved series, from Alias to Abbott Elementary, there are plenty of gems on this streamer worth watching beyond classic Disney projects. To help figure out where to start, we present the best ones on the platform right now, including the recent standout Agatha All Along.

Note: This list was updated on October 29, 2024. It will update monthly.

October spotlight: Agatha All Along

Stars: Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, Debra JoRupp

Number of seasons: 1

This fun WandaVision spin-off digs into Agatha Harkness’ dark history as she walks down the Witches Road with a new coven. The show also boasts Joe Locke’s portrayal of major MCU character, Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza’s sizzling chemistry, and some delightful original music. The miniseries’ two-part finale drops on October 30.

Abbott Elementary (ABC: 2021-)

Stars: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, , Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, William Stanford Davis

Number of seasons: 4

Abbott Elementary made a splash when it premiered on ABC in 2021. Since then, the workplace sitcom has earned praise from fans and critics for a good reason. Created by Quinta Brunson, the series follows underfunded school teachers of a Philadelphia public school, working hard to make the best of their situation. The mockumentary format recalls The Office and Parks And Recreation, but Abbott has wisely carved its own space in the genre. The show recently earned five Emmy nominations for its third season. Season four airs on Wednesday nights and drops on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

The Acolyte (Disney: 2024)

Stars: Amandla Stenberg, Charlie Barnett, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson

Number of seasons: 1

The Acolyte introduces a roster of impressive new characters to the Star Wars universe. The show extends the franchise but also stands on its own two feet as a murder mystery, with Jedi master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) investigating crimes that lead him back to his former Padawan, Osha (Amandla Stenberg). Created by Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland, The Acolyte’s first and only season wrapped up in July.

Agent Carter (ABC: 2015-2016)

Stars: Hayley Atwell, James D’Arcy, Enver Gjokaj, Shea Wigham, Chad Michael Murray

Number of seasons: 2

One of Marvel’s best offerings was canceled far too quickly. Airing alongside Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., this one followed Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter in 1946 when she worked for Howard Stark, a.k.a. Tony’s father, and teamed up with his butler, Edwin Jarvis. The show allowed Peggy to flesh out the character beyond Captain America’s love interest and delivered a fun, exciting two seasons.

Alias (ABC: 2001-2006)

Stars: Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan, Ron Rifkin, Victor Garber, Carl Lumbly, Kevin Weisman, David Anders

Number of seasons: 5

J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi action thriller remains one of ABC’s most binge-worthy and enjoyable dramas. Jennifer Garner stars as Sydney Bristow, a CIA double agent who has to conceal her identity from her loved ones. She assumes—you guessed it—multiple aliases to carry out her missions. Alias won several awards during its run and inspired a video game and novel spin-offs. And much like Sarah Michelle Gellar with Buffy The Vampire Slayer, the show cemented Garner as a 2000s action star.

American Born Chinese (Disney+: 2023)

Stars: Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Jimmy Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Daniel Wu, Stephanie Hsu, Sydney Taylor

Number of seasons: 1

American Born Chinese, an adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s beloved graphic novel, explores the coming-of-age and friendship between Asian American teen Jin Wang and high-school newcomer Wei-Chen, who arrives from heaven because a war is brewing between the gods. (Jin might just hold the power to stop them.) The show also boasts a reunion between Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Yeoh, Quan, and Hsu.

Andor (Disney+: 2022-)

Stars: Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Faye Marsay, Denise Gough

Number of seasons: 1

Andor has helped revitalize our faith in Star Wars TV shows. Created by Tony Gilroy, the sci-fi action drama is set five years before the events of Rogue One. It follows thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor’s journey that led up to the film, depicting how he eventually came to join the Rebellion against the Galactic Empire.

The Bear (Hulu: 2022-)

Stars: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott

Number of seasons: 3

No one saw it coming, but The Bear ended up stealing the show in 2022. Created by Christopher Stohrer, the dark comedy follows chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who moves back to Chicago to run his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after the death of his brother. In the show’s third season, which dropped in June, the staff struggles to run their revamped fine-dining restaurant.

Black-ish (ABC: 2014-2022)

Stars: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jennifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown

Number of seasons: 8

Kenya Barris has had an interesting career path over the past decade, but his contribution to pop culture with Black-ish is immense. The family sitcom remained entertaining and heartfelt throughout its eight seasons, with terrific performances (especially from Ross). It was groundbreaking in its portrayal of a Black family, and while the show led to the spin-offs and a prequel, the original reigns supreme.

Bluey (Disney Junior: 2018-)

Stars: Claudia O’Doherty, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Rose Byrne, Megan Washington, Ian McFadyen, Anthony Field, Robert Irwin

Number of seasons: 3

Australian kids program Bluey has kind of taken over the world. The International Emmy-winning series follows an anthropomorphic six-year-old puppy who lives with her family as they embark on imaginative adventures together. With overarching coming-of-age themes, Bluey is also an excellent depiction of Australian culture. And it has managed to find a thriving global audience. Bonus: The show’s child characters are voiced by the production crew’s kids.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic: 2020)

Stars: Neil deGrasse Tyson, Seth MacFarlane, Patrick Stewart, Sasha Sagan, Judd Hirsch, Viggo Mortensen

Number of seasons: 1

Inspired by Carl Sagan’s beloved 1980 show, Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, this modern science docuseries is narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson. As such, it uses state-of-the-art VFX, animation styles, and dramatic reenactments to transport viewers into the history and future of humanity over the course of its 13-episode first season.

Daredevil (Netflix: 2015-2018)

Stars: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Toby Leonard Moore, Rosario Dawson, Élodie Yung, Jay Ali, Jon Bernthal

Number of seasons: 3

Netflix’s loss is Disney+’s gain. The latter nabbed rights to the streamer’s Marvel TV shows in 2022, including the best one, Daredevil. The action drama centers on Matt Murdock, a lawyer by day and vigilante by night in New York City, who attempts to take down Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. Daredevil is an immersive and gripping series, but it only lasted three seasons on Netflix despite critical and fan acclaim. Luckily, it’ll make a triumphant return as Daredevil: Born Again in 2025.

Doctor Who (Disney+: 2024-)

Stars: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, Indira Varma, Jonathan Groff, Jinkx Monsoon, Yasmin Finney, Golda Rosheuvel, Varada Sethu, Jemma Redgrave

Number of seasons: 1

Doctor Who’s latest batch officially launches Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, a.k.a. a time-traveling alien who uses the TARDIS to go on adventures with his companion, Ruby Sunday. (Think missions like meeting the Beatles in 1963, going to a war-torn planet, and, yes, battling goblins.). The A.V. Club‘s review notes that the show works because of Gatwa’s “wide-eyed enthusiasm and buttery-smooth charm.”

Echo (Disney+/Hulu: 2024)

Stars: Alaqua Cox, Devery Jacobs, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Vincent D’Onofrio, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning, Zahn McClarnon, Charlie Cox

Number of seasons: 1

Echo focuses more on character-driven stories over the larger MCU canon. And to some degree, the five-part series delivers on that front. Sans shifting timelines and alien invasions, is a grounded drama about Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) connecting with her roots. After debuting in Hawkeye, her spin-off dwells on her ancestry, powers, family connections in Oklahoma, and complicated bond with D’Onofrio’s Fisk. It’s positively different from recent MCU fare, which automatically grants it some bonus points in our book.

Genius (National Geographic: 2018-)

Stars: Geoffrey Rush, Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Aaron Pierre, Ron Cephas Jones, Courtney B. Vance, Robert Sheehan

Number of seasons: 4

Each season of the anthology series Genius delves into the life and mind of a notable figure. So far, the biographical show has tackled Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin. The most recent installment, which wrapped up in February 2024, centered on the lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. While the quality isn’t as consistent as we’d like from season to season, Genius is nevertheless a fascinating way to unpack icons’ legacies.

Goosebumps (Disney+/Hulu: 2023-)

Stars: Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel, Isa Briones, Zack Morris, Ana Li Puig, Miles McKenna, Chris Geere

Number of seasons: 1

Don’t let anyone stop you from having a bit of spooky fun with Goosebumps. Rob Letterman’s YA thriller is based on and manages to give it a refreshing spin. It follows a group of five students who investigate the death of a teen from three decades ago—and end up unraveling their parents’ sinister secrets in the process. And this setup—and the show’s quick five-episode run—proves an entertaining, chilly way to bring Stine’s stories back to life.

Gravity Falls (Disney Channel/Disney XD: 2012-2016)

Stars: Jason Ritter, Kristen Schaal, Alex Hirsch, Linda Cardellini, J.K. Simmons

Number of seasons: 2

Despite airing only for two seasons, the animated show received critical and fan acclaim for good reason. The surreal mystery comedy follows Dipper and Mabel Pines, twins sent to spend the summer with their great-uncle (er, “Grunkle”) in Gravity Falls, Oregon. They help him run “The Mystery Shack,” a tourist trap, while investigating local paranormal incidents.

Hawkeye (Disney+: 2021)

Stars: Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner, Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Alaqua Cox, Linda Cardellini, Vincent D’Onofrio, Zahn McClarnon

Number of seasons: 1

Hawkeye not only brings Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton back but also does an effective job of introducing his next-in-line. The six-episode series charts how a young Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) confronts enemies from her family’s past and ends up aiding Clint in fighting his own demons. The show also marks the return of D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova (from Black Widow). Oh yeah, it’s also a pretty fun Christmastime binge.

Jessica Jones (Netflix: 2015-2019)

Stars: Krysten Ritter, David Tennant, Rachael Taylor, Mike Colter, Wil Traval, Erin Moriarty, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville

Number of seasons: 3

Like Daredevil, Jessica Jones is another gritty Netflix original. The slow-burn drama follows Ritter’s titular character, a former superhero with PTSD who now works as a private investigator. Her past comes back to haunt her when her nemesis Kilgrave (Tennant) returns to wreak havoc. Over three seasons, Jessica Jones delivers a complex and sharp female hero—and it also lets Tennant make a meal out of his villainous performance.

Loki (Disney+: 2021-)

Stars: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Jonathan Majors

Number of seasons: 2

If any Avengers character deserves a spin-off, it’s Loki. So it’s no wonder that this is one of the few Marvel shows that returned for a second season. The show kicks off after Endgame, where an alternate Loki (Hiddleston) accidentally creates a new timeline after stealing the Tesseract. He’s brought to the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority, where Loki is given a chance to stop a bigger threat. The episodes also introduce various Lokis, from Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie to a kid Loki to an alligator one. Brace yourself for a lot of time jumping, jet-ski talk, Ke Huy Quan, and an unexpected romance.

The Mandalorian (Disney+: 2019-)

Stars: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, Taika Waititi, Timothy Olyphant, Giancarlo Esposito, Amy Sedaris

Number of seasons: 3

Jon Favreau’s Space Western The Mandalorian was Disney+’s first live-action Star Wars venture. (We can all thank the show for gifting us with Baby Yoda, a.k.a. Grogu, among other things.) Set five years before 1983’s Return Of The Jedi, The Mandalorian follows bounty hunter Din Djarin, who was hired by Imperial forces to retrieve Grogu. Instead, they go on the run so Din can protect the baby. While looking to reunite Baby Yoda with his kind, the duo travels to Mandalore so Din can redeem himself for the transgression of removing his helmet. Several Star Wars actors have reprised their roles, however briefly. (The most notable is Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in season two.)

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC: 2013-2020)

Stars: Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Brett Dalton, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley

Number of seasons: 6

It might have launched a decade ago, but Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. feels like it lived in a bubble before the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded to include movie stars, multiverses, and variants. The show centers on Phil Coulson, who’s revived by S.H.I.E.L.D. after Loki kills him in The Avengers. He puts together a team to take on strange cases, including fighting Hydra (ah, the good old days) and the race of Inhumans. It’s six seasons of workplace-action comedy that stand the test of time.

Ms. Marvel (Disney+: 2022-)

Stars: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Arian Moayed, Laith Nakli, Nimrat Bucha

Number of seasons: 1

Ms. Marvel is one of Marvel’s more groundbreaking projects. The show introduced the MCU’s first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who also starred in 2023’s The Marvels alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris. In the series, the Pakistani American teen gains superpowers through her grandmother’s bangles and delves into her family history during 1947’s India-Pakistan partition. The cast and creators mostly hail from South Asian backgrounds, lending much-needed authenticity to a TV show of this magnitude.

The Muppet Show (ABC: 1976-1981)

Stars: Jim Henson, Frank Oz, Louise Gold, Dave Goelz, Richard Hunt, Jerry Nelson

Number of seasons: 5

Who doesn’t want to see Kermit the Frog pretend to be the showrunner of a sketch series? Jim Henson’s iconic treat is interspersed with recurring bits, musical numbers, and plot-lines taking place backstage. Expect a roster of celebrity guests and consider it a perfect throwback—or a great way to introduce the characters to kids.

National Treasure: Edge Of History (Disney+: 2022-)

Stars: Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodriguez, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith, Justin Bartha

Number of seasons: 1

It’s the National Treasure expansion you didn’t know you wanted. Edge Of History introduces Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera), a DACA woman living in Baton Rouge who discovers her dead father is part of a secret network of treasure protectors. Her knack for solving puzzles is put to the test as she chases through a series of clues hidden in American landmarks, but she has to outsmart an antiquities dealer to find a lost treasure. Catherine Zeta-Jones plays a villain here, and Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel reprise their roles briefly.

The Owl House (Disney Channel: 2020-2023)

Stars: Wendie Malick, Mae Whitman, Sarah-Nicole Robles, Alex Hirsch, Tati Gabrielle, Isaac Ryan Brown

Number of seasons: 3

This Peabody Award-winning animated series aired its series finale in 2023—and what a landmark run it had. Dana Terrace’s animated fantasy series The Owl House centers on a Dominican American teen, Luz, who stumbles into a demon realm and befriends a witch. Despite possessing no magic, she pursues her lifelong dream of becoming a witch herself and finds a family in an unlikely setting. Compared to other shows on Disney Channel, this one broke barriers with its LGBTQ+ representation by focusing on same-sex couples and non-binary characters.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians (Disney+: 2023-)

Stars: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullaly, Virginia Kull, Suzanne Cryer

Number of seasons: 1

A Percy Jackson reboot? Who would’ve figured. The Disney+ series is delightful because it feels true to Rick Riordan’s books in the best ways (age-appropriate casting, inclusive stories, etc.). It follows the 12-year-old Greek demigod Percy, who races against time with the help of his friends to master his powers before Zeus destroys the world. The sci-fi and YA aspects make it a great fit for the small screen—and it’s no wonder the show has been renewed for a second season.

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder (Disney+: 2022-)

Stars: Kyla Pratt, Karen Malina White, Aiden Dodson, Carlos Alazraquiu

Number of seasons: 2

Created by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, Louder And Prouder is a revival of Disney Channel’s The Proud Family, which aired from 2001 to 2005. The delightful animated series follows 16-year-old Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her family, who are now navigating their lives in the 2020s. Expect Penny to face challenges alongside returning characters like Suga Mama, Michael, Dijonay, Zoey, and LaCienega.

Renegade Nell (Disney+: 2024)

Stars: Louisa Harland, Joely Richardson, Nick Mohammed, Adrian Lester, Frank Dillane, Pip Torrens, Enyi Okoronkwo

Number of seasons: 1

In Sally Wainwright’s latest series, star Louisa Harland plays a lovable swashbuckler, Nell Jackson. She’s framed for murder and forced to go on the run, so she decides to become the most feared highwaywoman that 18th-century England has ever seen. Her plans go for a toss when she crosses paths with a magical spirit, Billy Blind (Mohammed), who helps her realize her true potential and destiny.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Disney+: 2022-)

Stars: Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Mark Ruffalo, Charlie Cox, Tim Roth, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Number of seasons: 1

She-Hulk is one of Marvel’s most low-stakes yet entertaining shows. The half-hour legal comedy centers on Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters (Maslany), who turns into a Hulk after a blood contamination incident. She-Hulk follows her attempt to live a relatively normal life—be an attorney, go on dates, attend weddings, etc.—while duking it out with often ridiculous villains like Jamil’s Titania. The show is a relatively fun time that brings back a few familiar faces and breaks the fourth wall in interesting ways for an MCU property.

The Simpsons (Fox: 1989-)

Stars: Nancy Cartwright, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer

Number of seasons: 36

Matt Groening’s satirical animated sitcom has etched its name in American television legacy for life. And at the moment, it’s also the longest-running sitcom of all time. The A.V. Club notes: “The show even captured a culture so effectively that it built its own living, breathing universe that’s currently nattering away in millions of smartphones—this is no ‘meh’ achievement. The Simpsons is cromulent, plain and simple, and we are all embiggened for having it in our lives.”

A Small Light (Disney+: 2023)

Stars: Bel Powley, Joe Cole, Amira Casar, Liev Schreiber, Ashley Brooke, Billie Boullet

Number of seasons: 1

A Small Light was one of 2023’s hidden treasures. Co-created by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, the biographical drama is set during World War II and follows Secretary Miep Gies, who helps her Jewish employer Otto Frank, his family, and other refugees go into hiding.

WandaVision (Disney+: 2021)

Stars: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park, Teyonah Parris, Debra Jo Rupp, Kat Dennings, Asif Ali

Number of seasons: 1

WandaVision set a high bar for Disney+Marvel shows. The series follows Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), who uses her powers to mind control an entire New Jersey town called Westview. Kathryn Hahn makes her MCU debut as a witch, Agatha Harkness, and she did so well that Kevin Feige is gave her an entire spin-off. WandaVision subverts the genre by using old-school sitcom templates to tell unique stories. And the nine episodes are more than worth a binge.

What If…? (Disney+: 2021-)

Stars: Jeffrey Wright, Hayley Atwell, Lake Bell, Michael Douglas, Kurt Russell, Jon Favreau, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Jeff Goldblum, Jude Law, Cate Blanchett

Number of seasons: 2

Marvel’s first animated series on Disney+ asks the eternal question: What if the MCU was completely different than we know it? And thus, a title was born. What If…? is narrated by Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher, an extraterrestrial species whose job is to observe the multiverse but never interfere. It means, in a different universe, we see Peggy Carter as Captain America and Hank Pym’s adventures as Ant-Man. Season three has already been commissioned.

X-Men ’97 (Disney+: 2024-)

Stars: Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, J.P. Karliak, Cal Todd, Alison Sealy-Smith, Lenore Zann, George Buza, A. J. LoCascio

Number of seasons: 1

Created by Beau DeMayo, X-Men ’97 is a thrilling, fun reboot of Fox’s X-Men: The Animated Series. The show picks up after the events of the original, in which Professor Charles Xavier “died.” So now, Scott Summers (a.k.a. Cyclops) is in charge—until Magneto takes over for a bit. The animated series brings back all our favorite mutants, including Jean Grey, Rogue, Gambit, Beast, Wolverine, Jubilee, Storm, and Morph. The show has been renewed for a second and third season.