If we could be have one wish granted, it would be for everyone in the world to know the joy of working with someone who seems as genuinely thoughtful as Keanu Reeves. Or maybe just for everyone to meet Keanu Reeves, at a time and place of his choosing, and in a way that doesn’t really impede whatever else he plans to do that day. He just seems like a cool dude, and we would like to a get few million people to get for a low-key hang sesh.

Advertisement

The latest example of Reeves being a cool dude comes from People, which says he celebrated the end of filming on John Wick 4—which still doesn’t have an official name—by presenting his four-person stunt crew with personalized Rolex Submariner watches. Each watch is engraved with the name of the performer (Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang) and “The John Wick Five.”

Reeves himself has the fifth one, implying that each of them is as integral to bringing the character John Wick to life as anyone, which is… just a cool move from Reeves. Stunt performers rarely get a lot of respect or attention from Hollywood, at least in terms of public acknowledgement, so this is a nice gesture from Reeves.

It’s also worth noting that respect for stunt performers is pretty much baked into John Wick as it is, though, with series director Chad Stahelski having worked with Reeves as his stunt double in the Matrix movies before becoming a stunt coordinator. Now he’s a director who directs the movies that revitalized Reeves’ career, bringing it all back together. That’s all one of the many reasons why John Wick is cool and good— a quality that the TV spin-off seems intent on ruining.

As for John Wick 4, it will star Reeves, Ian McShane, Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, and Rina Sawayama. It’ll be in theaters next spring.