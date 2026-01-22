Sam Claflin is The Count Of Monte Cristo in teaser for new Masterpiece PBS series
Jeremy Irons leads the supporting cast in the latest adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' 1844 novel.Screenshot: Masterpiece PBS/YouTube
It’s been decades since there was a straight-forward, live-action, English-language adaptation of The Count Of Monte Cristo. That may sound like a lot of qualifiers, but there have been no shortage of Monte Cristo adaptations in general, be they animated, produced in Turkey, South Korea, or Mexico, or incorporated into Disney’s Once Upon A Time. But as far as we can tell, Masterpiece PBS’ new Monte Cristo is the first since the BBC’s 1964 12-part series to check this particular box.
