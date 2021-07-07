Courtney Barnett announces new album Things Take Time, Take Time

Courtney Barnett Photo : Mia Mala McDonald

It’s been a bit since we’ve gotten a new record from Courtney Barnett. The Australian singer-songwriter released Tell Me How You Really Feel back in 2018, and she released a couple of singles in 2019. But the wait for a new album will soon be over. Barnett announced her third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, is out on November 12 via Mom + Pop/Marathon Artists. In the Rolling Stone profile of Barnett, Simon Vozick-Levinson writes that Things Take Time, Take Time “might be the most personal record yet from an artist who’s already given the world plenty of emotional truth.”

Barnett gives a glimpse of that personal approach with lead single “Rae Street.” When speaking to Rolling Stone about the song, Barnett explains, “One day I made a list of all the phrases that I could remember my parents saying.” The video for the track also features Barnett being reminded of her childhood, with her embodying her parents as she takes care of herself as a kid.

In support of her forthcoming record, Barnett is embarking on a North American tour starting in November, accompanied by Beduine, Bartees Strange, Warpaint, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir.

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates 2021-2022:

Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine

Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine

Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine

Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange

Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange

Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint

Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

Sun December 12 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir