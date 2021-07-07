Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
MusicNewswire

Courtney Barnett announces new album Things Take Time, Take Time

Barnett also shared the album's lead single, "Rae Street"

Tatiana Tenreyro
Courtney Barnett
Photo: Mia Mala McDonald

It’s been a bit since we’ve gotten a new record from Courtney Barnett. The Australian singer-songwriter released Tell Me How You Really Feel back in 2018, and she released a couple of singles in 2019. But the wait for a new album will soon be over. Barnett announced her third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, is out on November 12 via Mom + Pop/Marathon Artists. In the Rolling Stone profile of Barnett, Simon Vozick-Levinson writes that Things Take Time, Take Time “might be the most personal record yet from an artist who’s already given the world plenty of emotional truth.”

Barnett gives a glimpse of that personal approach with lead single “Rae Street.” When speaking to Rolling Stone about the song, Barnett explains, “One day I made a list of all the phrases that I could remember my parents saying.” The video for the track also features Barnett being reminded of her childhood, with her embodying her parents as she takes care of herself as a kid.

In support of her forthcoming record, Barnett is embarking on a North American tour starting in November, accompanied by Beduine, Bartees Strange, Warpaint, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir.

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates 2021-2022:

Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine

Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine

Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine

Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange

Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange

Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint

Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

Sun December 12 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir




