Krysten Ritter spent the last two years lying about Jessica Jones

Although we’re a few years past the point where Marvel Cinematic Universe casting and plot points were being treated like veritable state secrets—with the crack snipers of the Marvel Spoiler Squad keeping a 24/7 detail on Tom Holland, specifically, to ensure that he kept his damn mouth shut—the franchise is still capable of rolling out the occasional surprise. (Usually about digging up an old character or actor rather than anything new, but still.) Sometimes, those secrets get pretty hard to keep, though—especially when they stretch out for two full years, as they did for Krysten Ritter when it came to bringing back her beloved Netflix Marvel character Jessica Jones.

Ritter spoke about her clandestine efforts on a recent episode of the Bingeworthy podcast, noting that she’s had to come up with whole new ways to sell the basic lie that she wouldn’t be reviving the character. (Who’s set to come back, after a seven-year absence, for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.) “I’ve also known for so long, and keeping it a secret has been torture,” Ritter said. “I’d known for almost two years, and it’s a long time.” (Which, if we have our timelines straight, means that initial conversations started happening pretty much the moment Marvel scrapped the original vision for the Daredevil show circa 2023, in favor of something more tied to the old Netflix shows.) Ritter notes, among other things, that it’s really nice not to have to constantly lie about where she is or why she’s there, remarking that, “‘Oh my God!’ I’m always pretending I’m not in New York.”

Noting that she gets asked, by the general public, about bringing the character back “daily,” Ritter says she’s had to seriously up her lying game in order to keep the secret. “People ask me and I’m trying to figure out new ways to be like, ‘I don’t know. I hope so. We’ll see. I’m so excited. I hope so.’ And that’s all true. But yeah, I was like, ‘If it gets out, it’s not because of me, because I have kept the secret!’”

[via The Playlist]