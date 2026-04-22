Coyote Vs. Acme is out of Warner Bros.' grave and into the courtroom in first trailer

Wile E. Coyote is coming for what's his on August 28.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 22, 2026 | 9:01am
Image courtesy of Ketchup Entertainment
Film News Coyote vs. Acme
Coyote Vs. Acme is out of Warner Bros.' grave and into the courtroom in first trailer

Is there a worse entity to try to unceremoniously kill off than Wile E. Coyote? The canid falls from a great height, hits a wall, or simply explodes every few minutes but has remained steadfast in his commitment to chase the Road Runner for decades. Now, as the first trailer for Coyote Vs. Acme shows, Coyote has finally lawyered up and is coming for what’s his—or, at least, what he thinks is his. Warner Bros. may have tried to bury him, but it didn’t know he was a seed. 

An official synopsis for the movie reads: 

After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains, tricked by tunnels, sprung by springs, steamrolled by steamrollers, maligned by misfires, bedeviled by bungees, rattled by rockets, backstabbed by bat suits, rocked by rocket skates, upended by unicycles, quaked by quake pills, rubberized by rogue bands, and hurled headlong off every cliff in the Southwest, Wile E. Coyote (Genius) finally fights back. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote’s chaotic catastrophes.

In case you missed it, Warner Bros. Discovery shelved Coyote Vs. Acme in 2023 as a tax write off before it was acquired by Ketchup Entertainment in 2025. The screenplay comes from May December scribe Samy Burch. Coyote Vs. Acme is directed by Dave Green and arrives in theaters, at long last, on August 28.

 
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