Coyote Vs. Acme is out of Warner Bros.' grave and into the courtroom in first trailer Wile E. Coyote is coming for what's his on August 28.

Is there a worse entity to try to unceremoniously kill off than Wile E. Coyote? The canid falls from a great height, hits a wall, or simply explodes every few minutes but has remained steadfast in his commitment to chase the Road Runner for decades. Now, as the first trailer for Coyote Vs. Acme shows, Coyote has finally lawyered up and is coming for what’s his—or, at least, what he thinks is his. Warner Bros. may have tried to bury him, but it didn’t know he was a seed.