Reese Witherspoon assures followers she doesn't want AI to replace humanity

Reese Witherspoon is certain the AI revolution has begun, and that, ladies, men are taking all the good AI jobs. But after her post last week got everyone talking about how Reese Witherspoon is shilling for the AI industry, the Oscar winner returned to Instagram Stories to clear a few things up. First, “to be clear,” she is not being paid to write these posts. She’s just “a curious human” who sold a majority stake of her company, Hello Sunshine, to Candle Media, which is backed by Blackstone, a powerful AI investor, for $900 million in 2021. So excuse her for wanting to be part of the revolution, like her kids and tech CEOs. “My kids are learning about AI tools, I know a lot of founders who are vibe coding, and I hear about people using AI in EVERY sector of business,” says the everywoman Reese Witherspoon.

Still, now that her relatability tactics have blown up in her face, she’d like to take a second to “acknowledge people’s concerns,” which are “valid.” Reese hears you, sees you, and is “aware of the impact this could have on jobs across so many industries.” She understands “environmental concerns” and cares “deeply about local communities” being terrorized by the data centers Blackstone hopes to hyperscale. She even has concerns about “impeding AGI,” something that definitely isn’t impending and, as of now, is just a mix of marketing lingo, Silicon Valley obfuscation, and wishful thinking on the part of vibe-coding founders, who don’t even agree on what AGI even means. “I don’t believe computers should replace humanity,” Witherspoon writes. “I’m planning on learning as much as possible so that I’m educated about this technological revolution. If you want to learn with me, great, let’s do this! If you don’t, that’s okay too.”

Before getting back to plugging Lena Dunham’s Substack on Stories, Witherspoon shouted out a couple of women in the space that she’s been learning from. Then she went in for the kill. “Just curious,” she asked the hypocritical followers who curiously participate in society in a follow-up post. “Do you know that IG uses AI?” Well, did ya? Huh? We didn’t think so.

Witherspoon’s post last week focused on how women were three times more likely to be replaced by AI and that “women are using AI at a rate 25% lower than men.” The latter should come as unsurprising, given how much of the AI race is fueled by sad boys cybering their chatbot girlfriends and perverts removing women and girls’ clothes via Grok. However, Witherspoon, who is something of a vibe-coding founder herself, has led the charge on the NFT revolution with Hello Sunshine, which is supposed to start making movies and TV shows out of non-fungible tokens any day now. To that end, she’s been pushing the “don’t get left behind” ploy for a few years. She did it with crypto, she’s doing it with AI, and whatever overhyped, resource-sucking, psychosis-inducing tech follows, we’re sure Witherspoon will be there, ready to encourage women to waste their time, energy, and money on whatever nonsense she’s recently invested in.