Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna—whose musical delight Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ranked as one of the best TV series on The CW’s roster from 2015 to 2019 —have officially teamed up for a new project at Hulu. Per Deadline, t he streamer has greenlit the pair’s new show, Badass (And Her Sister), which will star Bloom in a pair of dual roles.

Specifically, Bloom will be playing twin sisters: One a, well, “ badass” superspy, and the other a “pushover.” When the former gets sick of her life of sexy exciting danger, she decides to bow out of the espionage game and move in with her more milquetoast sister. Do wacky, Chuck-esque hijinks ensue? One can only assume.

Badass will mark the second major collaboration between Blo om and Brosh McKenna, who served as co-producers (and star and showrunner, respectively) on four seasons of Ex-Girlfriend. The duo will serve as co-showrunners on the new series; the show is currently being described as being in development.

Bloom has worked mostly in voice acting since Crazy Ex-Girlfriend went off the air—most notably with a starring role in last year’s Trolls World Tour, where she played hard-rock troll Barb . Brosh McKenna is reportedly directing her first film, Your Place Or Mine, a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

The re-pairing of the two is a welcome sight to see, given the emotional heft, musical joy, and general all-purpose quality Ex-Girlfriend featured across its run. (This, despite the show consistently lagging in the ratings department.) The series followed Bloom as Rebecca Bunch, a high-powered lawyer who abandons her former life to pursue a boy she was in love with as a teenager. The series excelled both musically—featuring numerous eminently catchy songs with melodies penned by late Fountain Of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger—and at taking the twisted feelings of its rom-com premise entirely seriously.