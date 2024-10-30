Tonight: Squelch right into Halloween with Criterion's Cronenberg marathon The Criterion Channel has 12 hours of squishy, fleshy monsters geared up for tonight.

Ever wanted to watch so much Cronenberg that your own head explodes? Criterion‘s got you covered. Tonight, the Criterion Channel will air its live David Cronenberg marathon, with exactly 376 minutes (a little over 6 hours) of the fleshiest, most ungodly horrors the human brain has ever conceived of. “Gooey, splattery, fleshy nightmares of contagion and transformation, the audacious cinematic transgressions of David Cronenberg are not so much watched as experienced in a visceral, full-body wave of can’t-look-away revulsion and fascination,” the channel wrote in its description of the event. Now, that’s how you ring in Halloween.

The schedule, which will play twice through, includes the following:

Rabid (1977, 91 min)

Scanners (1981, 103 min)

David Cronenberg Interview, 1981 (11 min)

Intro to The Brood by Bill Hader (3 min)

The Brood (1979, 92 min)

Cronenberg: The Early Years (13 min)

Crimes Of The Future (1970, 63 min)

The monstrous fun begins at 6 p.m. ET tonight. That means you can pull an all-nighter by watching it twice to launch you right into your Hallowork day tomorrow. Extra points if you have a Galaxy Of Flesh costume prepped for the evening—just make sure you don’t take that one trick-or-treating.