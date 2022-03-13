The Critics Choice Awards returned as an in-person affair on Sunday, celebrating the best in film and TV across two continents with a show that actually finished on time (stunning, we know). Hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer anchored the star-studded event in Los Angeles, with additional winners accepting awards and delivering speeches out of a location in London.

Succession, Ted Lasso, and White Lotus each earned double wins in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories for drama, comedy, and limited series, respectively. On the film side, Power of the Dog reset the Oscar race with four wins while Belfast had three to remain in the hunt for Best Picture honors at the Academy Awards later this month.

Despite a roomful of Hollywood A-listers, the ceremony was full of surprisingly relatable moments. Here are the highlights from the big night.