Jon Stewart wants to talk about the blowjob email

“Hi, I’m comedian and Daily Show host Jon Stewart. Sometimes it’s a challenge for a comedy show to discuss sex trafficking networks, so you have to find the jokes wherever you can. Generally that does include pasta puns, even if they do make me feel a little fusilli.” Despite the dad joke protestations, Stewart was able to wring a decent amount of humor out of this week’s latest trove of unearthed Jeffrey Epstein emails. Child sex trafficking rings are, correctly, a challenge for a comedy show to discuss. But an email that suggests that the current president gave a former president a blowjob? Why, that’s a comedy show’s bread and butter!

Yes, as Stewart says about halfway through his Monday night monologue, it does seem like the walls are closing in on Donald Trump with the latest round of leaked emails. You can tell because Trump is all of a sudden telling House Republicans to vote to release the files because he has “nothing to hide,” a sort of last-ditch effort to make the problem go away. “But you do,” says Stewart. “Because guess what, if he had nothing to hide, he could have declassified and released these files himself at any time. How do I know this? A legal expert named Donald Jurisprudence Trump said so.” And indeed he did, in September of 2022.

Of course, at other times, Trump has wondered why anyone is even interested in these files, calling them “pretty boring stuff.” (“Did you see the blowing email? It’s kind of interesting,” says Stewart.) However, Stewart does see a minor, brief silver lining in Epstein’s Rolodex. “Look at the names in these emails. You got Democrats, Republicans, Silicon Valley billionaires, spiritual thought leaders. You got an Israeli Prime Minister and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. My god, the range! What it tells you: at a certain stratosphere the differences of class and race and religion fade away, where left and right, Jew, Arab, and Christian, ultra-rich and oh-my-God-is-that-a-rocket-rich, find common ground and show us that we can live in peaceful coexistence. It would be almost beautiful,” says Stewart, “if not for the sex trafficking part!” You can check out the whole segment below.

