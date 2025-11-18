Jon Stewart wants to talk about the blowjob email
In this week's Daily Show monologue, the host tackles the latest revelations about Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.Image courtesy of Comedy Central
“Hi, I’m comedian and Daily Show host Jon Stewart. Sometimes it’s a challenge for a comedy show to discuss sex trafficking networks, so you have to find the jokes wherever you can. Generally that does include pasta puns, even if they do make me feel a little fusilli.” Despite the dad joke protestations, Stewart was able to wring a decent amount of humor out of this week’s latest trove of unearthed Jeffrey Epstein emails. Child sex trafficking rings are, correctly, a challenge for a comedy show to discuss. But an email that suggests that the current president gave a former president a blowjob? Why, that’s a comedy show’s bread and butter!