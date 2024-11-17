Dan Aykroyd thinks its time to give in to Walter Peck and stop being a Ghostbuster The Ghostbuster believes it is time for him and Bill Murray to hang up the proton pack.

For the last 40 years, Dan Aykroyd has had a few guiding principles: Sell vodka, educate the masses on the occult, and push more Ghostbusters movies into production. While the first two continue apace, Aykroyd might be ready to hang up the proton pack and deny himself the carnal delights of whatever hypersexual specter he might meet in the future. Speaking to The New York Post in support of his History Channel series The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd, a series best enjoyed while sipping Crystal Head Vodka, Aykroyd said he doesn’t see more Ghostbusters adventures in his future, for him or his fellow original cast member Bill Murray. Aykroyd, who has appeared in every Ghostbusters film, including the two recent entries, wants us to believe that he doesn’t “see where they would need us to carry it on.” He’s right. It might be time to recognize that these guys might not be the best communicators of supernatural sciences. After all, it’s been four decades of convincing people that ghosts are real, pointing to Zuul, a walking Statue of Liberty, and a Frozen Empire as evidence. Yet, people still refuse to acknowledge how good or not good bustin’ makes them feel.

Previously, not even death has kept former ‌Ghostbusters from suiting up for new movies, whether necessary or not. The CGI spirit of Harold Ramis haunts Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as do Ramis’ still-living busters. Aykroyd, Murray, and frequently disrespected Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson also appeared in 2024’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Nevertheless, despite Afterlife director Jason Reitman’s continued investment in the decades-old output of his late father and his late father’s friends, Aykroyd thinks this is it.

“I think probably they’re going to move on to advancing it beyond the originals, which they should,” Aykroyd said. We have no reason to believe that Aykroyd wouldn’t suit up if Reitman called him for another chat with Podcast. Ghostbusters should move on from the original guys, but after 40 years, we have very little reason to believe it will.