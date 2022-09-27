In a film season marked by drama, spit-takes, and “movies that feel like movies” (will we ever stop worrying, darling?), very few new entries have been able to escape the endless cycle of discourse. Least of all Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound English teacher and has divided critics and fans since it premiered (to a six-minute standing ovation) at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.

Daniel Franzese, who played the iconic candy-cane king Damian in Mean Girls, voiced his own thoughts and nicely summed up both sides of this controversy in a recent interview with People. “I love Brendan Fraser, [so] I’m very conflicted,” he said. “Seeing him get up so modest in Venice and have that moment, I was very happy for him. He’s a lovely man. And it’s great. But why? Why go up there and wear a fat suit to play a 400-lb. queer man?”

Franzese specifically cited the lack of representation that he and his fellow “big queer guys” have historically faced in this industry. “To finally have a chance to be in a prestige film that might be award-nominated, where stories about people who look like us are being told? That’s the dream,” he said. “So when they go time and time again and cast someone like Brendan Fraser...we’re like, ‘What the ... ?’ We can’t take it!”

Advertisement

He continued: “But I guess you can go ahead and wear a fat suit and do what you got to do and get your Oscar. We’ll just sit here, waiting.”

In the meantime, Franzese is learning more about himself as the fabulous Donna Bellissima on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. As he recently told The Houston Chronicle, drag “made me face things that I think I was uncomfortable facing... It was interesting to be in a place where I could push my femininity to as far as it could go and celebrate that and see how that goes.”

G/O Media may get a commission 30% off Soundcore Headphones and Earbuds Music to your ears

Listen to your favorite music and podcasts with active noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds so you can focus on exactly what you want to hear–no distractions. Soundcore is running a promotion for 30% off on various audio products. Shop at Soundcore Advertisement

Still, roles like Fraser’s in The Whale are the actor’s bread and butter. As he asked, “I mean, who knows more about being an obese queer man than an obese queer man?”